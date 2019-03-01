Residents help children and homeless teens

Sarah Auffret

More than a dozen women from Sun Lakes are working to earn the money to provide new school clothing and uniforms for almost 10,000 needy schoolchildren this year. They’re members of Assistance League of East Valley, an all-volunteer group that raises funds at their thrift shop, an upscale outlet, at 2326 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, just north of Warner.

This year, the organization has expanded its efforts to helping homeless teenagers who are on their own, young people who have no support from parents or guardians. Several hundred teens in East Valley school districts who have no permanent place to sleep and no adult support receive clothing and toiletries from the group.

To support these children — and have an evening of fun – Sun Lakes residents are invited to attend a Casino Mardi Gras fundraiser on Saturday, March 9, from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Oakwood Country Club at IronOaks, 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd. in Sun Lakes.

The ballroom will feature casino-style gaming, a live Dixieland band, live and silent auctions and a sumptuous cordon bleu and herb-crusted roast beef buffet. A $75 registration fee will gain entrance, along with dinner, game chips, free drink and entertainment.

Professional dealers will entertain at casino-style blackjack, roulette and craps tables, with guests using their chips to play along. Prizes will go to the top four chip winners.

In addition to casino-style gaming, guests may dance to a live band or participate in a wine pull, a 50/50 board, a silent auction and an exciting live auction. Live auction items include several vacation packages including an international time-share week and five nights at a condo in Rocky Point, a wine-tasting for 20, Diamondbacks tickets and a family trust creation.

Among the silent auction items are dinner at Vincitorio’s with two Gammage tickets, handcrafted designer jewelry, gift cards to popular East Valley eateries, a Scottsdale salon beauty package and Phoenix Suns and Cardinals tickets.

Reservations for the event are available online at the organization’s website, www.assistanceleagueeastvalley.org, or by mail or in person at their thrift shop, 2326 N. Alma School Road, Chandler, AZ 85224.

Assistance League of East Valley is an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) organization recognized for its work with East Valley schools and agencies providing for children and adults in need. They provide new school clothing and uniforms to almost 10,000 children each year, as well as 10 college scholarships and over 5,000 clothing and hygiene kits for victims of assault or crisis.