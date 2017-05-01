Restless Minds will look into “Bucket Lists”

Bill Gates

The “Bucket List”—a list of things you want to accomplish before you die—has become a popular concept in recent years.

Numerous books with bucket list suggestions have appeared. And there was the popular 2007 Rob Reiner movie starring Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman.

The Restless Minds discussion group will dip into bucket lists when it meets for the last time of the 2016-17 season. The discussion is set for 7:00-9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, in the sewing room of Oakwood’s Arts & Crafts Center.

Restless Minds is a discussion group receptive to all people with open, inquisitive minds. There are no dues or membership requirements. All political and social points of view are encouraged as participants engage in this friendly exchange of ideas each month. Just show up and participate.

May discussion leader Bill Gates pointed out that while this is a “lighter” topic than most of the group’s topics, considering bucket lists and other approaches to aging is timely for a retirement community’s demographics.

“We hope people will share some of the bucket list items they’ve already checked off and some – especially the challenging ones – they still hope to accomplish,” he said.

After the May session, the two-decades-old group will close down for the summer, resuming on Tuesday, September 12.

For more information on Restless Minds, contact Bill Gates or Bobbie Reed at 480-883-7410.