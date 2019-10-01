Risen Savior to host 5th Annual Novemberfest

Save the date! Risen Savior Lutheran Church is hosting its Fifth Annual Novemberfest on Saturday, November 2, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

It’s almost time for one of the Sun Lake’s area’s best social events… the Risen Savior Novemberfest gathering featuring lots of good German food, including brats, hots, sauerkraut, potato salad, dessert, along with beer, wine, and live music by an Oompa Band… while having a great time with over 400 of your friends and neighbors!

As you may be aware, Risen Savior schedules its version of an “Octoberfest” in November so that members, friends, and neighbors who spend the summer outside of Arizona can return in time for the celebration.

All residents of Sun Lakes are invited! It is our way of saying Thank You for your continued support of our annual community charity events: Spring Food Drive, Thanksgiving Turkey Drive, and the Community Christmas Concert.

Tickets purchased in advance are $5 per person, which includes everything but the beer and wine (available for $2 each). Tickets can be purchased prior to the event (checks or cash only) at The Pathway Center, located north of the church on Alma School Road. Tickets may also be purchased at the event for $7 each.

There will be a lot of door prize drawings throughout the evening. So hang on to your ticket stubs once you arrive. Feel free to bring a friend or invite your neighbors. We hope to see you there!