Rotary’s Off To A Roaring Start

Steve Carr

Sun Lakes Rotary is off to a roaring 2021 start, despite COVID-19 restrictions. Our weekly meetings continue to provide interesting information with relevant speakers, including Jeanie Morgan, Rotary District President for The Rotary Vocational Fund of Arizona; Professor Scott Burns, presenting on Dynamic Geology of the National Parks of the Grand Circle; and Nancy Van Pelt, District Leader for the Peacemakers Club.

Our members thoroughly enjoyed the presentations and the chance to ask questions of these amazing professionals. Please check our web page for upcoming speakers and their topics: sunlakesrotary.org (Meeting Speaker).

In January, the Rotarian of the Month Committee broke with tradition and awarded Rotarian of the Month status to a husband-and-wife team, Bill and Val Crump. The Crumps seem to have their hand in nearly every community outreach program supported by Sun Lakes Rotary, including the Holiday Project coordinated with the Clothes Cabin, which provided socks and sweatshirts to students at San Marcos Elementary, organizing and preparing Christmas meals for 10 families identified in the community in need of help, delivery of the Splash, volunteering for the annual golf tournament, and even tech support for members struggling with accessing our online Zoom meetings.

We hope you all enjoyed our articles in last month’s Splash showcasing the highlights of our annual golf tournament.

We are thrilled to announce the donation of $10,000 to the Salvation Army to support their work. Watch the Splash for stories of the many ways Sun Lakes Rotary strives to enrich the lives of our community, our state, our nation, and the world, as demonstrated by our continued efforts to eradicate polio around the globe.

Should you have any questions about the many benefits of visiting or joining Sun Lakes Rotary, please contact Membership Chair Kristine Schultz at kristinemschultz@gmail.com, or visit our website at www.sunlakesrotary.com. We continue to strive to live up to the principles of Rotary:

Our guiding principles in Rotary are:

1. Is it the truth?

2. Is it fair to all concerned?

3. Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

4. Will it be beneficial to all concerned?