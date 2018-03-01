Sam Rotman to preside at Passover Seder

Jeanette Cline

A very special Christian Seder Event will be held on Thursday, March 29, 2018, in the San Tan Ballroom at Cottonwood Country Club beginning at 5:30 p.m. This will be a full evening for attendees to participate in The Messianic Passover Haggadah.

Sam Rotman will be the presider of this event. Many know him for his classical piano concerts that he presents. He has performed these concerts in 61 different countries with plans to play his 3,000th concert in Austria later this spring.

However, for this Seder event, Mr. Rotman will not be concertizing, but will be leading the Seder that comes with a full dinner for those attending. Sam Rotman presided at a Seder event here in Sun Lakes five years ago. Many of those who attended reported it to be one of the highlights of a lifetime.

It is an open invitation to the community. For further information and/or to make reservations at $30 per person, call Mr. or Mrs. Gene Cline at 602-430-4787 or email clinemusic@cox.net.