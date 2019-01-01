Save the date for AAUW’s guest speaker

Barbara Stewart

Dan Shufelt, President and CEO of Arizona Helping Hands, will be the guest speaker at the Southeast Valley Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) on January 21, 2019, in the ballroom at Oakwood Country Club. Social hour begins at 6:30 a.m., and the speaker and meeting begin at 7:00 p.m. Mr. Shufelt’s presentation will be “Foster Care in Arizona.”

Arizona Helping Hands is Arizona’s largest provider of essential needs to children in foster care. Their motto is: Every child deserves to grow up safe, healthy and free from abuse and neglect. One of AHH’s programs will fill “Birthday Dreams” for 2,500 boys and girls in 2018, letting them know they are cared for and celebrated by our community. The annual “Fill Santa’s Sleigh” event helps to make the holidays joyful for thousands of children in foster care. AHH’s new facility is located at 3110 E. Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032.

Dan Shufelt is a longtime resident of Arizona. He has seen the enormous growth in AHH services and has experienced great benefits through the satisfaction of helping others. He is married with two children and two grandchildren.

Since 1881, The American Association of University Women (AAUW) advances equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. AAUW has a nationwide network of more than 100,000 members and donors, 1,000 branches and 600 college/university institutional partners. AAUW is one of the world’s largest sources of funding for graduate women. The AAUW invites all who hold an associate or higher degree from an accredited college or university to join.

For further information on this program or membership, go to http://southeastvalley-az.aauw.net.