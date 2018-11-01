Save the date for charity magic show

Mike Grady

There’s magic in the air that will soon be on stage at Sun Lakes Country Club. On January 6, the Magic of Raymond Production Company will present a 90-minute stage illusion and comedy show entitled “Just One More Time Again.” Raymond is a former professional magician and VP of Operations for the Society of American Magicians who now lives fulltime in Palo Verde with his wife Jacque.

Ray won a number of magic competitions in California and Nevada. Over a several year period, he performed at various venues, including casinos, nightclubs and community events. He finished his magic career performing weekly for two years at one of the largest nightclubs in California. His show, titled “The Magic of Raymond,” featured illusions, comedy, music and audience participation.

The cast and crew producing “Just One More Time Again” is comprised of volunteers from all of the Sun Lakes communities. They all have backgrounds or experience in stage productions and are donating their time for this event. All profits will be donated to a Sun Lakes charity.

Look for more details in the December issue of the Splash.

Don’t miss this one-time opportunity for a magical night, full of fun with friends and neighbors, with the profits going to a well-deserving charity.