Save the date for July 16 floral arranging demonstration

The Sun Lakes Garden Club members will enjoy a floral arranging demonstration by Leona Hess at the Tuesday, July 16 meeting. Leona has been in the floral industry for 16 years as well as her career as a kitchen and bath designer. She will demonstrate the basics of floral design, proper vases, color and proportion and answer questions. The floral arrangements will then be donated to the club raffle!

Visitors are welcome. However, you’ll want to become a member and receive our monthly newsletter and be able to participate in our many field trips and activities. Dues are $20 per year ($25 for two members in the household). If you have questions about our upcoming events or membership, please call 480-540 8080.

Meetings are held the third Tuesday of every month, 9:30 a.m. for socializing and refreshments, followed by the program at 10:00 a.m. until noon. Members are invited to gather for an optional lunch after the meeting at a nearby restaurant. Meetings are held at the Chapel Center, located across the street from the Sun Lakes Country Club, next to the Sun Lakes All Faiths Chapel (9230 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N.).

On June 25, a group of 26 members enjoyed a field trip to the Southwest Gardener Shop for a private tour, with 15% discount on garden art by local artists, a gourmet lunch next door at the Southern Rails restaurant and an afternoon class creating garden art together.