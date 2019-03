Join us March 14 at 6:30 p.m. – Saguaro Room, Cottonwood Country Club. Star Clippers will be hosting a Cruise Night. This is a first in Sun Lakes, so join us for this meeting, as they will be advising us on their sailing vessels and the destinations where they sail. The Savvy Travelers recently signed a contract to hold staterooms on the Amazing Royal Clipper for February 1, 2020. We will sail the Grenadine Islands, eight days out of Barbados. Come join us for refreshments, door prizes and lots of brochures.

Just look for the Savvy Traveler Suitcase on sidewalk outside the room. Contact Vic Hermann at 480-883-3897 OR Jeanette Rajamaki at 602-909-2000 – ask to be added to the meeting reminder email.

Next Meetings: Celebrity Cruises – April 11, Staycations – May 9

If you are a single and looking for a travel mate, contact Jeanette at 602-909-2000. We have lots of single folks looking to connect and travel.

Many deals in the Caribbean – Celebrity has great amenities with beverage package – Norwegian has beverage/dining packages and free air on select sailings like out of Los Angeles… all Panama Canal Cruises.

Reduced air to Hawaii for sailings on the Pride of America.

The River Cruise companies all have specials… Viking has free air on many sailings. AMA Waterways has free air on many European River Cruises. Uniworld has some special promotions… discounted air on many sailings, so now is the time to book for 2019. Call Jeanette at 602-909-2000.

Upcoming Travel Scheduled:

August 23, 2019 – Uniworld Cruise/Tour 18 days – Beijing to Hong Kong – Join Wayne and Jan Karp

September 14, 2019 – Alaska Cruise Roundtrip out of Seattle – 7 Nights – Holland America – Ports include Sitka, Juneau, Ketchikan – Hosted by Tami and Nick Bogdanoff

December 4, 2019 – Uniworld – Vietnam-Cambodia and the Mekong River – very small ship, 68 passengers – hosted by Ted Korolak – special group discounts and $300 on-board credit

February 1 – Star Clippers – Sailing on the Royal Clipper in the Grenadine Islands. Join Vic and Joanna – Ray and Jeanette for a true sailing adventure on one of the world’s largest tall ships!

April 6, 2020 – Crystal River Cruises – Tulips & Windmills – we have a group – all-inclusive R/t Amsterdam – two couples already booked

July 12, 2020 – viking’s All Balcony- Ocean Ship The Jupiter – Into The Midnight Sun – – We start in London and end in Bergen, 15 nights – $200 on-board credit – we have 11 people already booked. Tours included wine, beer and sodas included with meals, and all tours included – specialty dining and free Wi-Fi included – The Rajamakis and Bogdanoffs hosting.

October 4, 2020 – Douro River – Portugal with Viking River Cruises – 9 Nights – 4 couples already booked – on-board credit – wine, beer and sodas with meals included – free Wi-Fi