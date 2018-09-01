Seeking Crystal Award nominees

Do you know someone who generously gives of his or her time to volunteer to make our community a better place to live? If so, please take time to nominate that person for a Crystal Award. Anyone may be a nominator, and there are many deserving neighbors who should be nominees.

This volunteer recognition was started 10 years ago by Harvey Boyd, President of Western Broadband (previously owned by Robson and is now operating as Orbitel), and was sponsored by Robson Publishing and Western Broadband. The purpose was to honor those for their work and to provide incentive to others to join the long tradition of volunteerism in Sun Lakes. From Neighbors Who Care, CAP, homeowner association involvement, local service groups, churches, hospitals and many others, volunteers are an essential element in our community.

Nomination forms will be available at the Oakwood Clubhouse on October 1. Nominations are due November 21.