Sew-n-Sews meeting notice

Pat Kovarik

We’re back again hoping to see you at our first Sew-N-Sews meeting of the new year.

Actually, it’s not New Year, but the start of our new year. Our year starts in September, and we go through May. Our meetings are on the second Wednesday of the month at 1:00 p.m. in the Navajo Room of Sun Lakes Country Club, 25425 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. They are fun meetings, and you’re guaranteed to laugh at least once!

We have a guest speaker at each meeting, and these are varied to cover almost every aspect of sewing. We also have Show & Tell at each meeting where the members “show off” their latest creations. There are door awards: members who wear their name tag receive a ticket, and the lucky winners receive a handy and useful item to add to their sewing room. I can’t forget to tell you about our Stash Table. Members bring their surplus fabric, notions, books, patterns, etc., just about anything which is useable. The attendees enjoy browsing these tables (yes, I said tables – always more than one!) looking for that item or items that will find a home in their sewing room.

Be sure to mark your calendar for our September meeting on Wednesday, September 12. Our program for this meeting will be a representative from 35th Ave. Sew and Vac with tips to make your sewing, quilting and embroidery easy.

The representative will show us how to applique in the hoop with your embroidery machine. See the latest designs and the tips and tricks to make it easy. She will also demonstrate how to press the perfect seams. Find out all the new innovations on pressing that will make your sewing, quilting and embroidery easy.

Have I sparked your interest and curiosity? You’ll just have to come and see what we’re all about. Remember, we meet on the second Wednesday of every month, September through May, at 1:00 p.m. in the Navajo Room of Sun Lakes Country Club (Phase 1). If you have any questions or want more information, be sure to call our president, Phyllis Prysock, at 480-339-0297.