“Shop ‘til You Drop” Fashion Show

Rose Pachura

The Ladies Community Chit & Chat Breakfast Group is sponsoring a community fundraiser for the Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (Sun Lakes Fire Department) on Jan. 15, 2020. The Fashion Show by Calle Rose Traveling Boutique will be in the Cottonwood Country Club ballroom. Doors open to shop at 9 a.m., and breakfast is at 9:30 a.m. with a breakfast ticket. The price is $13 per person. You must have a ticket for door prizes.

Jan. 15, 2020, is the third Wednesday only, and not the second Wednesday, for the Ladies Chit & Chat Breakfast Group. This will take the place of the meeting. Other months for the year are on the second Wednesday, unless mentioned differently at the meetings.

Ladies are selling tickets for this Fashion Show now. Contact Rose at 480-802-0775 or Rosalie Bowen at 480-895-3428.