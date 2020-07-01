Show the Colors

Brian Curry

In just a few days, the Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club (SLBLC) will be taking down the flags that have blanketed our patriotic community for the last three months. They were put up in early May to commemorate Armed Forces Day and Memorial Day, will be staying up through June for Flag Day, and coming down a few days after our nation’s birthday on July fourth. SLBLC’s President Rich Iovino thanked the Sun Lakes neighbors who support the flag program. “This is by far and away our biggest fundraiser that helps us support or sponsor so many charitable programs throughout the year.”

Remember that the Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club is the only club where you can show your pride in your military service as well by also flying the flag of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard, as well as the new “First Responder” flag or the POW/MIA flag. Your flag subscription means that they also will fly proudly on Presidents Day, Labor Day/Patriots Day, and Veterans Day.

If you’d like to “show your colors,” call the Sun Lakes Breakfast Lions Club at 480-242-4356 or email us at sunlakesbreakfastlionsclub@hotmail.com. All flag placements and take-downs are done by the volunteers of the club.