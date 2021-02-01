Sign Guy Brings Joy to Sun Lakes Neighborhood

Linda Cain

Dave Cain was visiting his daughter in Metamora, Ohio, this summer and spotted a sign on her kitchen wall. It was a message board sign with an encouraging saying in plastic letters.

Dave returned to Sun Lakes in late August. He promptly went to a craft store and bought a sign board and letters. He was determined during 2020 to make the year a bit more joyful for the people who walked around the Cottonwood North Lake in Sun Lakes.

Every day, he creates a new saying on the sign. Sometimes funny, profound, clever, or thought provoking. People stop and read the sign; many take pictures.

Here are some of his favorites:

* Some days I wake up Grumpy … Some days I let her sleep.

* Dogs are asking … Why are humans wearing muzzles? Did they all bite someone?

* I’m dreaming of a White Christmas. But if the White runs out, I’ll drink Red.

* After his long trip, what do the elves use to clean Santa’s sleigh? Santa-Tizer

* 4 out of 3 people struggle with math.

* I burned 1,200 calories today. I left the pizza in the oven too long.

* Diet Day 1 … I have removed all the bad food from the house. It was delicious.

Several weeks ago, Dave went out and found a note and a hand-painted rock next to his sign board. It said, “Sign Guy … Thank you for all the joy.”

It is nice to bring joy and laughter to so many Sun Lakes residents during these challenging times.