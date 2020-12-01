Silver Belles

Linda Shanahan

These five Belles may have Silver in their hair

But let me tell you this, they don’t really care

Silver on their arms, silver on their hands

Silver on their fingers in the form of bands

Work inside the shop No better place to be

Designing silver jewelry, they’ll sell it for a fee

Want to buy their work? They’re gonna have a show

Solo shop for Christmas you really gotta go

Nine Artists make their work available to buy

Presents for your loved one if you are a guy

Ladies, you may purchase anything you like

Location in Sun Lakes won’t have to take a hike

Shopping at this place it will be only you

Attention needed now I’ll tell you what to do

Call us on the phone the number’s at the end

Oakwood is the place just around the bend

Appointments will be made you’ll enter one by one

You’ll get to look and touch until your shopping’s done

Cash or check is what we’ll need to have for pay

We’ll package it right up and you’ll be on your way

We show for twenty days, we start December first

And we are so excited I think that we might burst

You might just get a cookie and maybe even punch

You’ll find something wonderful I just have a hunch

Call Linda Shanahan at 503-422-8882.

Silversmithing artists from Sun Lakes Rock, Gem and Silver Club participating: Susan Carter Carter, Don Hall, Jim Marquis, Anita Metzbower, Linda Murray, Richard Sanderville, Linda Shanahan, Tony Thompson, and Doug Williams.