Silver Belles

Linda Shanahan
These five Belles may have Silver in their hair
But let me tell you this, they don’t really care
Silver on their arms, silver on their hands
Silver on their fingers in the form of bands
Work inside the shop No better place to be
Designing silver jewelry, they’ll sell it for a fee
Want to buy their work? They’re gonna have a show
Solo shop for Christmas you really gotta go
Nine Artists make their work available to buy
Presents for your loved one if you are a guy
Ladies, you may purchase anything you like
Location in Sun Lakes won’t have to take a hike
Shopping at this place it will be only you
Attention needed now I’ll tell you what to do
Call us on the phone the number’s at the end
Oakwood is the place just around the bend
Appointments will be made you’ll enter one by one
You’ll get to look and touch until your shopping’s done
Cash or check is what we’ll need to have for pay
We’ll package it right up and you’ll be on your way
We show for twenty days, we start December first
And we are so excited I think that we might burst
You might just get a cookie and maybe even punch
You’ll find something wonderful I just have a hunch
Call Linda Shanahan at 503-422-8882.
Silversmithing artists from Sun Lakes Rock, Gem and Silver Club participating: Susan Carter Carter, Don Hall, Jim Marquis, Anita Metzbower, Linda Murray, Richard Sanderville, Linda Shanahan, Tony Thompson, and Doug Williams.