Come one, come all to the Wednesday evening club for singles. We meet every week at 5 p.m. at the Palo Verde dining room for a sumptuous dinner and wonderful conversation with others in the same place in their lives. If Wednesday isn’t good for you, we also have a table for singles on Friday evening at 4 p.m. for happy hour, and Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Palo Verde bar for pizza. You will be welcomed by Barbara Brooks. For further information, call 480-883-1483.