Marcia Stevic, Publicity

It’s the night we’ve all been waiting for, and you’re one of the lucky few to snag a ticket. Put your best foot forward and walk down the Red Carpet when Sun Lakes Community Theatre (SLCT) presents “Murder at the Tony/Lou Awards Show.” Everyone wants that gleaming, prestigious little statue and will do anything to get it… even Murder!

The action starts on March 20 and runs through March 24 at the Oakwood Ballroom, located in Sun Lakes at 24218 S. Oakwood Blvd., Sun Lakes, AZ 85248, 480-895-7275.

Ticket sales start on February 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., then every Tuesday in the Oakwood lobby and every Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Saguaro Room lobby in Cottonwood. Online tickets are available 24/7. Don’t miss this great dinner show presentation. Tickets are $36 for dinner and show.

For more information, please call 480-382-6290 or go to www.slctinnfo.com.