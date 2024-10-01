SLCT’s Fall Production of ‘Exit Laughing’ for Mature Audiences

Kate King-Turner

Some adult content should be expected in the comedic, yet poignant, live theater production coming in November, which will entertain audiences from start to finish.

The story revolves around Connie, Leona, and Millie, three members of a weekly bridge game mourning the loss of their fourth member, Mary. To honor Mary’s memory, Millie “borrows” her ashes from the funeral home for one last game night. Chaos ensues as the women navigate this unconventional farewell, leading to hilarious and heartwarming moments. They encounter various challenges, including a run-in with the law, but through the laughter and tears, they rediscover the value of friendship and the importance of living life to the fullest. The play beautifully balances humor with touching reflections on love, loss, and the enduring bonds that sustain us through life’s ups and downs.

The cast has three actors who are new to Sun Lakes Community Theatre (SLCT), which is very exciting. This is Kate King-Turner’s directorial debut with SLCT, but she has directed before in Southern California. Veteran actress Susan Schlesinger is playing Connie, the well-known Ginger Henry is cast as Leona, and the newcomers are Kyle Simmons as Bobby, Jill Ponce as Millie, and Anna McCauley as Rachel, Connie’s daughter.

The show runs Nov. 6-10, with 6:30 p.m. shows Wednesday through Friday and and 1 p.m. matinees on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $25 and include a beverage of your choice (excluding premium liquor). Ticket sales begin Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. both online at www.slctinfo.com and in person in the Sun Lakes Country Club lobby from 10 a.m. to noon. Other in-person sales times and locations are as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Room A-6 in Cottonwood from 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Oct. 10, in the Oakwood Country Club lobby from 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, Oct. 24, in Room A-6 in Cottonwood from noon to 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 25, in the Sun Lakes Country Club lobby from 10 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Oct 26, in the Oakwood Country Club lobby from 10 a.m. to noon

Again, due to adult-themed content, parental discretion is advised. Patrons are encouraged to come early (doors open at 5 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. performances and 11:30 a.m. for the 1 p.m. performances) to enjoy a meal, ordered from a featured menu. For further information or with questions, call 480-382-6290.