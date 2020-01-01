SLCT’s Spring Show Is a Musical!

Andrea Hummel

For those residents who have wished Sun Lakes Community Theatre group would produce a musical, your day has arrived. Get ready to enjoy You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown.

The musical comedy, with music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, is based on the comic strip Peanuts, by Charles Schulz, and features the beloved characters of Snoopy and the gang. The musical was produced on Broadway in 1971 and again in 1999.

Although most amateur productions of musicals are done with canned music, the Sun Lakes production will feature accompaniment by a live combo led by Jeanette Cline.

The cast for this show is both talented and experienced. Chris Mank will play the part of Charlie Brown, Jim Brown will play Schroeder, Joyce Recupido will portray Linus, Sally Holberg will play Lucy, Ginger Henry will play Sally, and Susan Schlesinger will play Snoopy. The play is co-directed by Howard Hummel and Penny Peterson and choreographed by Carol Horowitz.

The Sun Lakes production of You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown will run March 4, 5, and 6 with dinner at 6 p.m. and the show at 7 p.m. On March 7, 8, and 9 lunch will be at noon and the show will be at 1 p.m. in the Oakwood ballroom. All performances, both evening and matinee, will include a meal before the show.

Tickets for all performances will go on sale Monday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. electronically at www.slctinfo.com. For more information, call 480-382-6290.

Face-to-face sales will be at Cottonwood Room A-3 on Wednesdays (Feb. 12, 19, and 26) from 10 a.m. to noon and at Oakwood in the main lobby on Thursdays (Feb. 14, 20, and 27).

The cost of the tickets for the dinner shows will be $38, and tickets for the matinees will be $30. All shows will be the same price, but the ticket price difference is the difference in cost between lunch and dinner.