SLUMC Women’s Retreat Feb. 8

Linda K. Gercken

“Let It Go, Let It Go!” So sings Elsa, the young and newly-crowned queen of Arendelle, in Disney’s award-winning animated movie, Frozen. “Can’t hold it back anymore,” she warbles.

Borrowing from the song’s lyrics, the Sun Lakes United Methodist Women will sponsor the 2020 Annual Women’s Retreat entitled “Let It Go!” The event will take place on Saturday, Feb. 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sun Lakes United Methodist Church at 9248 E. Riggs Road.

We are pleased to welcome back Pastor Jean Newell, who retired in 2019 after serving four years as Associate Pastor at SLUMC. She returns to facilitate, inspire, and motivate us to “Let It Go!”

Elsa further proclaims, “The wind is howling like this swirling storm inside.” Pastor Jean compares our own lives with Elsa’s: The worst storms can be storms which create internal havoc, fear, and unrest in our lives. Pastor Jean will teach us what the world says about letting go; how God teaches us to let go; and finally, that God will never let us go.

The well-attended event is open to all women in the community. Admission is $15 which includes the program, handouts, souvenirs, morning refreshments, and a soup and salad lunch catered by Sweet Tomatoes. Tickets can be purchased from the church office.

Join us and you, too, may learn as Elsa does, “Let the storm rage on…The past is the past…Let it go, let it go.” What better way to begin a new year and a new decade than to gain the freedom to let go of toxic internal storms!