Spanish Conversation Group notice

Dianne Zimmerman

¿Se habla español? and are you looking to practice Spanish with a fun, friendly, and lively group? Come join us, as we always welcome new participants. We meet every Wednesday from 4:15 to 5:30 p.m. in the Ocotillo Room of the Arts & Crafts building at Oakwood Country Club. Topics and backgrounds are varied as we help one another with grammar and vocabulary. The setting is informal and once you try it, you’ll be hooked. Sun Lakes residency and Spanish fluency are not required. Join the fun!

Contact Dianne at 480-401-8315 for more details.