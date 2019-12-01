Spotlight on advertiser: Doctor and musician treats neuropathy

Tammy Youngbar

Sean F. Wolfort, M.D., understands how important hands are. Being a highly-skilled plastic and reconstructive surgeon, he relies on his hands to the utmost in his profession. He is also a highly-skilled musician. As a guitarist, he plays rock, jazz, and classical music and has for many years. So, he really knows how important it is to have pain-free hands. Dr. Wolfort is nationally known for improving foot neuropathy and avoiding amputation and is among a handful of specialists in the U.S. who are fellowship trained in evaluating and treating conditions that affect peripheral nerves. He helps adults with peripheral nerve problems and is one of the only surgeons in Arizona to offer a procedure to improve foot neuropathy by directly addressing nerve entrapment when the nerves are still alive.

His practice offers a program and clinic for musicians who frequently suffer from overuse injuries. With Dr. Wolfort’s experience as a musician, he works with all ages to prevent, diagnose, and treat aches, pains, and injuries resulting from daily practice and performing. He has treated pop, rock, jazz, and classical musicians throughout his career.

Dr. Wolfort earned his medical degree from the University of Virginia. Following his general surgery training at Harvard and Johns Hopkins, he completed plastic surgery training with an emphasis on peripheral nerve and craniomaxillofacial surgery at Johns Hopkins. In 1999, Dr. Wolfort completed a hand and microvascular surgery fellowship at Harvard (Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center). He spent significant time in academic medicine and was named one of the nation’s most compassionate doctors. In 2016, he moved his family to Arizona to serve as a faculty member at Banner University Medical Center before opening his practice, Plastic & Peripheral Nerve Surgery, in Sun Lakes.

Diabetic neuropathy, chemotherapy-induced neuropathy, Morton’s Neuroma, peripheral nerve disorders, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Cubital Tunnel Syndrome, Radial Tunnel Syndrome, Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome, phantom pains with amputation, and peripheral nerve tumors are conditions Dr. Wolfort provides specialty care for. He is also highly experienced in cosmetic surgery, musicians’ injuries, hand and microvascular surgery, peripheral nerve release, and reconstructive plastic surgery.

Plastic & Peripheral Nerve Surgery currently accepts most insurances and Medicare and is accepting new patients. They also offer affordable cash pay pricing for consultation and office visits. For further information, visit www.ppnsurgery.com or call 480-802-8511. The office is located at 25229 S. Sun Lakes Blvd., #101, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.