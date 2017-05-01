Spring is blooming at Women’s Connection May brunch

Susan Reynhout

How about having brunch with your favorite friends before some leave for the summer? You will share a delicious brunch and great friendship. Invite them to join you on Thursday, May 11, at 9:00 a.m. in the Kingston Ballroom of the Oakwood Country Club in Sun Lakes for a great girlfriend time.

Our speaker Jeanne Saxon was born in Phoenix but has resided in Albuquerque, New Mexico since 1992. She was professionally trained in image consulting and color analysis and has sold a line of beauty products for 25 years. Jeanne loves working with women and presents programs to corporations and women’s organizations. She has studied music most of her life and sings in a variety of settings – and is married to a professional singer. Jeanne’s most current venture with her brother is Moo House Design, a women’s fancy graphic tees and tanks business. Join this beauty consultant as she shares her story of learning to let go of broken relationships and focus on the important things in life. Her talk is titled “Let It Go.”

Would you like to write your memoirs? Mary Melby will give a special feature on memoir writing. She began offering memoir writing workshops at the Northwest Regional Library in Surprise in 2003. After offering the original workshop for 13 years, she has developed a part two memoir writing workshop which she is currently facilitating at the Sun City branch library. You will not want to miss this creative feature.

Our featured vocalist will be our own Jan Libby from SunBird. This very talented soloist will delight you with her beautiful voice. She is the owner of “Tiger Lily Boutique.”

The cost is $15 or $16 for gluten-free/special-diet requests. Those meals must be ordered at time of reservation. Reservations are required by noon on Thursday, May 4, by emailing Shirley Mukhar at wcsunlakes@comcast.net or by calling Lydia Claflin at 480-802-2188 or Pat Stead at 480-883-1450. Cancellations must be made no later than Monday, May 8, by 10:00 a.m. by calling Debra Anderson at 612-272-2407. A reservation made is a reservation paid. Reservations not canceled must be honored. Cost includes brunch, taxes, gratuity, speaker’s expenses, publicity and miscellaneous fees. This event is sponsored by Stonecroft. www.stonecroft.org.