St. Steven’s Ladies Guild Annual Fashion Show Luncheon

Barbie Marr

The annual St. Steven’s Ladies Guild Fashion Show Luncheon will be March 9, 2020, at the Cottonwood Country Club in Sun Lakes. Join us for an afternoon of fun, fellowship, food, and fabulous fashions! This year’s theme is Wings of Spring, and fashions will be provided by Stein Mart.

The luncheon also features a 50/50 cash raffle, basket raffle, and door prizes! 50/50 cash raffle tickets are on sale now and can be purchased through any member of the St. Steven’s Ladies Guild or by calling Judy Hester at 480-339-0243. 50/50 cash raffle winner DOES NOT need to be present to win! All raffle baskets have a minimum value of $125! Door prizes will be drawn from the fashion show tickets and have a minimum value of $25!

Social hour begins at 11 a.m., and we invite you to come early, peruse the raffle baskets, and buy more raffle ticket chances! Luncheon will begin promptly in the San Tan Ballroom at noon.

Transportation will be available for ladies wishing to take advantage of this service. It will be provided from the St. Steven’s parking lot to the Cottonwood Country Club in Sun Lakes. Guests will be shuttled back to St. Steven’s after the luncheon.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 13, 2020. Get your tickets early! This event sells out every year! Contact Monica Dickens at 480-619-2797 for tickets. Tickets are $40 each.

St. Steven’s Ladies Guild assists with various parish needs and supports a range of charitable organizations within the community. Through monthly meetings and activities, the Guild also provides fellowship to the women of St. Steven’s parish.