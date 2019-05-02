Standing ovation for the Chordaires Show Chorus!

The Chordaires put on really fun and memorable afternoon and evening performance on April 6 in the San Tan Ballroom. Both performances were filled to the brim, and the audiences were entertained with song, dance and memories from the ‘50s to ‘80s.

With their wonderful emcee Dennis Dannehl, guest models Jim Henry and Colleen Walker and the guest dancer Andres Herrera who danced to “Thriller,” the show left people feeling that they didn’t want it to stop. The women put their heart and soul into each song, and it was evident throughout the performances.

Comments from the audiences included things like, “It was so much fun, and you had so many activities for the audience to participate in,” “best show ever,” “The music was great!”

The Chordaires so appreciate all who attended their major fundraiser of the year and wish to thank all who donated their time to make the show happen so seamlessly. From the technical support of lighting and sound to the videographer and the outstanding cooperation of Cottonwood, it helped to form a foundation of success. And, of course, the Chordaires wish to thank their director Mark Gaston who put weeks of practice in with the women to achieve their potential. This Spring Show was a success!

And to think, next year, Chordaires will be celebrating the performance of their 40th show in Sun Lakes! it will be another don’t-miss-it show!