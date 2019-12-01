State Party

Washington

Fritz Derheim

Puyallup, Tukwila, Sequim, Humptulips, Toutle, and Pend Oreille? Really? Ever heard of them? Of course you have!

If you can pronounce them correctly, then you must be from the best state in the Union… Washington State! And you’d better make plans to attend the Washington State Patio Party on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 4 p.m. at the Palo Verde clubhouse.

Mark your calendars early for Saturday, March 28, next year. We are alerting you early, so don’t say we didn’t give you enough time! Fun times with Washington friends! Don’t miss it! More info coming.

If you have immediate questions, you can contact Maxine Palmer at 480-802-3639 or Beth Derheim at 480-883-3448.