Summer pickleball Hawaiian style

Irene D’Aloisio

Never let it be said that the Sun Lakes Pickleball Club Cottonwood is made up of weather wimps! Over 24 club members started early to play in the Summer Social – Hawaiian Style on June 26 at the Cottonwood pickleball courts. Oh yeah, it was definitely warm, but that didn’t stop these fun-loving, hard-core pickleballers. They came in full regalia. There were leis and shorts and Hawaiian shirts, silly decorations and even grass skirts! There was a lot of laughter and some great décor – ocean blue tablecloths, plates and napkins with pictures of some of our favorite fish from Finding Nemo, silly flip-flop and flamingo decorations hanging here and there and a plastic wading pool filled with ice to put our snacks and refreshments on to keep them cool. The PA system played some great classic Hawaiian tunes while the players worked hard at having fun. However, it turned out to be a trying task for our Fish to decide on their favorite tune: Don Ho’s Tiny Bubbles or Annette Funicello’s Pineapple Princess.

There were two divisions: the Humuhumunukunukuaapua’a, also known as the Trigger Fish, and the Lauwilinukunuku’oi’oi, otherwise known as the Butterfly Fish.

The games were short, just to eight points, so everyone got a chance to sit out and cool off a bit and get back some energy with the great snacks and icy-cold water before the next game. The winners were Mike Miller and Judy Kohlmann, Lauwilinukunuku’oi’oi, 3.0/3.5+ group; Charlene Clausen and Dan Mayer, Humuhumunukunukuaapua’a, 1.5/2.0/2.5 group.

Silly prizes were awarded: Cute little tote sacks, gorgeous plastic goblets, caps, scarves and brand new pickleballs. Congrats to the winners and to everyone who came to play and enjoy the morning, and special thanks to those who helped out. A huge mahalo to each of you!