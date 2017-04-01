Sun Lakes Community Church news and activities

Pastor Jerry McGhee

The month of April is a significant month for both Christians and those of the Jewish faith.

Palm Sunday reminds us of our Lord’s triumphant entry into Jerusalem. Passover is the first day that celebrates ancient Israel’s deliverance from Egyptian bondage. Good Friday reminds us of our Lord’s crucifixion outside the city of Jerusalem. Easter is the day Christians celebrate our Lord’s resurrection from the dead as vindication of His claim to be the Son of God — the Savior of the world.

Holocaust Remembrance Day, though not a religious celebration, is a day for all men to declare loud and clear, “Never Again!”

The residents of Sun Lakes represent a broad spectrum of cultural and religious backgrounds and traditions, and our ability to live and play together is a general illustration of how men and women might co-exist around the world.

Let me encourage us all to take the opportunity this month, and each month, to pray for peace and good will for all men.

Sun Lakes Community Church meets for worship every Sunday morning in the Sun Lakes Chapel at 9240 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. N. – across from the Sun Lakes Country Club. More information is available at www.sunlakescommunitrychurch.org or by calling 480-895-9147.