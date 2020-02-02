Sun Lakes – Cottonwood At Palo Verde at Sun Lakes

Message from the President

Dear Homeowners,

February is an active month, with most of our homeowners in residence enjoying the sunny weather and all the activities and amenities we have to offer. Meanwhile (in meetings open to all homeowners), your Board and Standing Committees are busy planning and executing improvements that will be taking place in all areas of our HOA this year and, in some cases, beyond. As mentioned here last month, some of these include updating and clarifying our By-Laws for a Community vote, updating the Cottonwood Bar & Grill, expanding the PV restaurant restrooms and adding much-needed storage space, adding three additional pickleball courts, and repurposing the old fitness center and updating its infrastructure. Stay tuned to The Flyer and In the Know for additional information and updates.

The Fitness Activity Center (FAC) is off to a smashing start! As of this writing, an average of over 3,000 enthusiastic homeowners per week have come in to use the state-of-the-art equipment or take part in one of the many classes offered. It is extremely gratifying to see our new fitness center embraced with such gusto, and, at this rate, CWPV may become the most “fit” Active Adult Community in the Valley!

CWPV’s Employee of the Month for January is Natasha Martinez. Natasha has been with our Housekeeping Dept. since November of 2017. Due to her professionalism, job knowledge, and experience, she was promoted to Housekeeping Supervisor in May, 2019. Natasha has a keen eye for cleanliness and detail and exceeds expectations in getting the job done. She conducts staff training and is competent in both verbal and written communications. Natasha provides excellent service to our homeowners, and she and her staff played a big role in the annual Fun Walk. Congratulations and thank you, Natasha, for being chosen 2020’s first Employee of the Month!

Lastly, congratulations to Hugo Cortez-Perez and Julie Ortbahn, our CWPV Employees of the Year! Hugo is a line cook at Cottonwood, and his overall excellence shows when he acts as the kitchen leader, going above and beyond his assigned duties. He is creative in making sure homeowners are happy and always works with a smile on his face while carving the Tuesday Prime Rib or attending to Thursday’s Pasta Station. Hugo is the father of five girls and runs his own cleaning business at night. Julie, Recreation Assistant, is a very special employee with a beautiful smile, bubbly personality, and great laugh. She is a highly-motivated self-starter for whom no job is too big or too small and one whose only speed is fast! Homeowners and staff appreciate her kind, caring, and generous personality, one who is always willing to help where needed, no matter how late in the day an event goes. She is the “real deal,” and we are fortunate to have her with us. Thank you, Hugo and Julie, for your outstanding contributions to our Community!