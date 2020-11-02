Sun Lakes Cottonwood Palo Verde

Message from the President

Roger Beagle

Welcome to fall in beautiful Sun Lakes, Arizona! Enjoy the warm sunshine and visit with friends who have been gone during the summer. For those residents still away, safe travels.

Here are some community updates:

It is my pleasure to announce the repurposing of a portion of the old fitness center for a computer learning center. Earlier this year, the board approved the design of preliminary design and construction documents, which have now been received from our architect, Ken Eller. The board recently toured the area of the old fitness center. This computer learning center will only take a portion of the total area of the old fitness center. No decision has yet been made for use of the remaining space.

We now have the completed drawings for the two new additional pickleball courts. This gives the board the ability to proceed in obtaining cost estimates for this project.

Our new fitness center manager is Tim Rochford. Please stop by and welcome him. Let him explain the full schedule of classes and programs for our homeowners. He is excited to be here.

Our staff has completed the overseeding of the golf courses and common areas. We are so appreciative of the staff and their hard work to keep our grounds looking great, and making the homeowners proud to be a part of this community.

As of this writing, the Cottonwood Bar and Grill and the Palo Verde restrooms are in the midst of remodeling. The contractors, management, and our staff are working hard to complete these projects. Remember, you can see updated photos of both projects on the Homeowners Only page of the Sun Lakes HOA 2 website.

There are continued health concerns from the Arizona State Health Department and Governor Ducey. Our insurance company and legal team recommend our association follow the local authority guidelines to limit any possible liability.

As we are adapting to the changes in our lives that COVID-19 has brought, it is very important that we all do our part to follow the mandates placed by our local authorities.

These are the guidelines for our restaurants and bars:

The Food & Beverage staff have daily temperature checks, wear masks, wash their hands frequently, and stay at home if they are not feeling well. Homeowners should also follow these guidelines set by the local authorities by wearing a mask when not eating or drinking, no standing or congregating when tables are not available, limiting parties to 10 or less, and staying at home if you feel sick. Following these guidelines will allow us to continue to operate.

Management personally wants to thank everyone for their ongoing support of food and beverage during these challenging times. Please continue using our curbside take-out or dine-in option at our restaurants.

I wish for all our homeowners and guests to have a pleasant and enjoyable time using our amenities. Please stay healthy, be safe, and enjoy the season ahead.

Recreation Department—October 2020

Linda Caton, Recreation Manager

All tickets for Cottonwood Palo Verde shows and events can be purchased at our Homeowner Services location.

TAD 2021 Concert Series

Note: Due to COVID-19, dates for ticket sales will be determined later this year.

March 2, Tuesday, AOR (Journey, Kansas, Heart, Toto, REO Speedwagon, and Styx)

March 16, Tuesday, Garth Live

March 30, Tuesday, Turn the Page (Bob Seger)

April 6, Tuesday, Sixties Mania

April 20, Tuesday, CCR Southbound (Creedence Clearwater Revival)

May 4, Tuesday, Studio 54 (Bee Gees, ABBA, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jacksons, & more)

May 18, Tuesday, One of These Nights (Eagles)

June 25, Tuesday, Neon Circus (Brooks & Dunn)

July 20, Tuesday, California Fever (Kenny Loggins, Doobie Brothers, Hall & Oates, Ambrosia, Christopher Cross, Michael McDonald, and more)

August 10, Tuesday, A Tribute to Eric Clapton (Slowhand Band)

September 21, Tuesday, December 63, The Jersey Boys

Oct. 12, Tuesday, Blues Brothers

Oct. 19, Tuesday, All American Girls

Nov. 2, Tuesday, Piano Men Generations

Nov. 9, Tuesday, Journey

Dec. 7, Tuesday, Country Christmas

Dec. 14, Tuesday, So This Is Christmas

All TAD Concerts for 2020:

Canceled

Shears to You (Great News!)

Step in and see how beautiful you can be. Shears to You mobile salon will be parked every Wednesday and Thursdays at Cottonwood in the east parking lot at the corner of EJ Robson and Brentwood from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is a complete mobile hair salon and style lounge offering a full menu of hair and nail services for men and women. To schedule your appointment, call 480-983-5378.

Healthwaves Lab Screenings and Testing

Canceled Until Further Notice

Rover’s Rest Stop

Mark your calendars and tell all your friends that Rover’s Rest Stop’s Meet & Greet Adoptions will be held on the second Saturday of each month. They will be in Cottonwood’s A-6 (Dance Room) from 9 a.m. until noon. Here’s a great chance for you to bring home an adorable new family member. For more information, call 480-600-2828, and remember, a little dog will be there waiting desperately for a place to call home. Dates: Nov. 14 and Dec. 12

Canceled:

Ladies Coffees – Oct. 7, Nov. 4, and Dec. 2 – 2021 (cancellation TBD)

Annual Open House (Oct. 10)

Halloween Party—Ballroom (Oct. 31)

Annual Fun Walk (Nov. 7)

Veterans Day Ceremony

Annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade & Show

New Year’s Eve Parties