Sun Lakes – Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes

Mel Rasmussen

It is always a pleasure to be able to recognize our employees for a job well done. On August 9, Palo Verde was visited by the Maricopa Environmental Services for an inspection. We were not due for an inspection for at least another month. The head of Environmental Services conducted the inspection herself and found zero violations. Palo Verde received an (A) rating. Marshall Reichert, our Cottonwood Palo Verde Food and Beverage Director, along with his dedicated staff, is to be commended for an excellent job in being prepared at all times for these impromptu health department inspections. Just under two weeks later, Cottonwood was also inspected by Maricopa Environmental Services with the same results – zero violations, earning another (A) rating. The Cottonwood Palo Verde Board of Directors are extremely proud to be able to say, “Well done, Marshall and staff, for an excellent job.”

I also want to recognize Sandi Martin who, at the August 30 Board Meeting, was recognized as our Employee of the Month. Sandi is one of our Homeowner Services Attendants and takes great care in serving our homeowners as well as supporting the HOA Team. Recently, Sandi kept the Homeowner Services office open beyond closing time to help a homeowner who was late. Sandi could have easily closed at 4:00 p.m., but she chose to go the extra mile to help out. This example is only one of her many thoughtful contributions. Thank you, Sandi, for your dedication and extra effort in taking care of our homeowners.

On Wednesday, October 25, we will hold our annual Budget Meeting in the San Tan Ballroom from 4:00-5:00 p.m. This meeting will outline the Association’s budget for 2018. I encourage homeowners to attend this important meeting. Please note that this meeting follows the regular October HOA Board Meeting at 3:00 p.m.

I welcome back our vacationing community. Whether you remained here or were away, I hope you had a great summer. As we look forward to another active winter season, be sure to stay safe out there.

Important decision to make

Dear Cottonwood Palo Verde Homeowners,

Our current CWPV fitness facility has aged to the point of needing major attention. It is virtually “as-built” 30-40 years ago. It is over-crowded and under-equipped, both in depth and breadth, for a variety of usages, and it is non-coed. Our facility meets neither our standards nor the needs of most of our current residents. We have the baby-boomers, for whom going to the gym is a fixed lifestyle routine, or our older, less agile seniors who need exercise. It is too small to contain the proper space that the various fitness disciplines require.

There isn’t a vital and vibrant active adult community in the state, likely the entire U.S., that doesn’t provide for its members at least one well-equipped coed fitness facility with proper space for each fitness discipline. The Task Force visited many like communities around the Valley, and in each instance, these communities either had just built a new facility, expanded and updated an existing one, or were in the process of doing so. It is important to the future of Cottonwood Palo Verde that we be at the top of our game and competitive. While there are several commercial fitness centers nearby, none are specifically designed with the proper space, flooring and equipment, or for the needs of a community of our size and demographics.

The Health & Wellness Task Force was formed in 2014. Its mission was to assess the problems and limitations of our current fitness center and develop plans to revitalize this facility. The Task Force was composed of homeowner volunteers that included people with technical, engineering, construction and business skills. After two years, a set of conceptual plans was defined, recommended to the Board of Directors and adopted. After numerous meetings/workshops, the Board of Directors received a mandate from the homeowners requesting additional options allowing them to select which one would best fit the needs and wants of our community.

We are now coming to you, the owners of all our facilities, asking for your approval and support to move forward with this important improvement to our community—one that will provide current and future members with a spacious, bright and well-equipped fitness center that meets the needs of our community, and one that we can be proud of.

Be sure to attend the Fitness Activity Center Workshops to see the details of the four options, and have your questions and concerns addressed: Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the San Tan Ballroom.

In addition, there will be a special informational meeting to review the fitness center options, the ballot and to answer any further questions and concerns on Wednesday, November 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the San Tan Ballroom.

Sincerely,

Cottonwood Palo Verde at Sun Lakes Board of Directors

Board of Directors meeting minutes

Directors Present: Roger Beagle, Bill Greer, Don Hicks, Anne Montgomery, Woody Neiman and Gay Zawatski.

Directors Not Present: Mel Rasmussen

Also Present: General Manager Steve Nolan

Call to Order: Vice President Anne Montgomery, sitting in for President Mel Rasmussen, called the meeting to order at 3:00 p.m. in the Saguaro Room. She stated that the meeting was being recorded for the accuracy of the minutes.

Pledge of Allegiance: Secretary Roger Beagle gave a short biography of the military career of Marine Corps veteran Ed Bock, who was unable to attend the meeting. It was stated that Mr. Bock was one of the first veterans to lead the Pledge of Allegiance at a CWPV monthly Board Meeting. Mr. Beagle led on Mr. Bock’s behalf and thanked Mr. Bock for his military service.

Approval of the Minutes of the July 26, 2017, Board Meeting: Vice President Montgomery called for the approval of the July 26, 2017, Board Meeting Minutes. Woody Neiman made a motion, seconded by Gay Zawatski, to approve the July 26, 2017, Board Meeting Minutes.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. There was no discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

President’s Message: No message was given.

Employee of the Month: Vice President Montgomery announced that HOA Homeowner Services Attendant Sandi Martin was chosen as the HOA Employee of the Month for August. She read some of Sandi’s accomplishments and congratulated her on being selected Employee of the Month.

Treasurer’s Report: Treasurer Woody Neiman presented the July 31, 2017, Financial Summary. A detailed report will be available for viewing in Homeowner Services.

Roger Beagle made a motion, seconded by Bill Greer, to approve the July 31, 2017, pre-audited Financial Report.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner comments. There was discussion regarding the negative numbers in F&B. Motion carried unanimously.

Committee and Task Force Reports:

The following Committees did not meet in July: Architectural Compliance, Communications Committee, Facilities & Grounds Committee, Food & Beverage Committee, Golf Committee and Safety, Security & Access Committee.

Architectural Compliance Committee: This committee did not meet, but Roger Beagle reported that it was the busiest month for permits, with 85 approved. He also announced their meeting changes to September 14 and 26 at 8:30 a.m. in the Paint Room.

Audit & Finance Committee: The report was given of their meeting held on August 3. Among the subjects discussed at the meeting were the reports, approval of the minutes, auditing of the Fitness Center upcoming vote and the budget meetings. Their next meeting is September 7 at 3:00 p.m., in the Saguaro Room.

They have no recommendations for the Board or for Management.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

Election Committee: The report was given of their two meetings held on August 2. Among the subjects discussed at the meeting were vote material submitted for approval and the second meeting interviewing to replace a committee member. Their next meeting is September 11 at 1:30 p.m., in the Ceramics Room.

They have one recommendation for the Board; to approve the membership of Harry Randolph to complete the term of the open position on the committee. They have no recommendations for Management.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

Recreation Committee: The report was given of their meeting held on August 7. Among the subjects discussed at the meeting were the election of a new chairperson, Sharon Felts, pickleball safety and the new signs. A report of the upcoming events and activities was given. Their next meeting is September 11 at 1:30 p.m., in the Ceramics Room.

They have no recommendations for the Board or Management.

Complete minutes of this committee’s meetings are available for viewing at Homeowner Services.

Project Reports:

Fitness Activity Center Project: Vice President Montgomery reported on the two workshops held on September 24 and 29. She reported that Architect Ken Eller presented a PowerPoint presentation of the four design options, and Board Treasurer Woody Neiman presented an explanation of the financial part of the project. She announced the presentation will be repeated on October 11 at 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and encouraged those who were not able to be present at the September meetings to attend one in October. She also asked the audience to encourage their neighbors to attend. It was reported that the PowerPoint presentation was available for viewing on the website.

PV Maintenance Yard Mezzanine Storage Area: Steve Nolan reported that the project is moving along, with the office almost done and the upper area which should be finished soon.

Cottonwood Tennis Courts 2, 3 and 4 – Surface and Lighting: Steve Nolan reported that courts 2, 3 and 4 were painted and would be open for play next week once the fences are up.

Tee box leveling Project: Steve Nolan reported that the project is finished and waiting for the okay for play by Bill Todd.

PV Paver Project: Steve Nolan reported that the project is pretty much completed; just minor items to finish.

Management Report: Steve Nolan gave the management report. He gave special congratulations to Marshall Reichert, Josh, Kieran and Zach for their achievement of an A-1 rating during a surprise health inspection.

Directors Comments:

Don Hicks: Gave recognition to Ed Bock, who could not attend today; thanked Sandi Martin for her contributions, helpfulness and smile; welcomed Sharon Felts, new Chair of the Recreation Committee, and congratulated Marshall for his A-1 rating during the surprise health inspection.

Bill Greer: Gave Marshall kudos; thanked Sandi Martin for her extra effort in Homeowner Services; confirmed when the CW pool and patio furniture would arrive – pool, a couple of weeks – patio, October; thanked homeowners for their attendance at the workshops and encouraged everyone to get involved.

Woody Neiman: Further addressed a F&B budget comment earlier, explaining the patronage of the venues and encouraging their usage; talked about Pima Utilities increase and how Ricoh is going to be looking at it and advised homeowners to be aware.

Anne Montgomery: None.

Roger Beagle: Congratulated Sandi Martin; thanked homeowners who attended the workshops and encouraged everyone to visit the website and attend the October meeting; thanked the Managers and Audit and Finance Committee for their help during the budget process and thanked Jim Miller for work on the paver project.

Gay Zawatski: Congratulated Sandi Martin and her husband; thanked Managers for work on the budget prep; thanked homeowners for attending the Board Meetings and encouraged them to bring their friends and neighbors.

Capital Reserve Replacement Fund Requests:

Vice President Montgomery introduced Capital Reserve Request #11, Item A.

Bill Greer made a motion, seconded by Don Hicks, to approve Cottonwood Pro Shop Equip: Range Ball Dispenser Machine – Asset #1525 for the low bid of $6,663.00 from Global Tour Golf.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner discussion. There was discussion regarding the need for the replacement. There was no further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

PV Gate Reserve Fund: None

Capital Improvement Fund Requests: None

Voluntary Contribution Fund:

Vice President Montgomery mentioned that a donation was made in the amount of $5,236.00 by the Palo Verde Ladies Golf Association for new cabinets in the women’s golf locker room at Palo Verde.

Old Business:

Vice President Montgomery introduced Old Business Request #15, Item A.

Roger Beagle made a motion, seconded by Woody Neiman, to adopt changes to the reciprocal agreement between Cottonwood Palo Verde (SL 2) and Sun Lakes Country Club (SL 1).

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner discussion. Vice President Montgomery was asked to explain the changes to the document. The changes were read. There was discussion on the enforcement of the dress code on the golf course. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

New Business:

Vice President Montgomery introduced New Business Request #16, Item A.

Don Hicks made a motion, seconded by Gay Zawatski, to adopt the changes to BP 4-13 Employee Salary Schedule.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner discussion. There was discussion regarding the changes. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

Don Hicks made a motion, seconded by Bill Greer, to adopt the changes to 4-14 Pay Range. The floor was opened to Board and homeowner discussion. There was discussion regarding the changes. No further discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

Woody Neiman made a motion, seconded by Gay Zawatski, to approve the appointment of Harry Randolph to complete the term of the open position on the Election Committee.

The floor was opened to Board and homeowner discussion. No discussion. Motion carried unanimously.

First Readings: None

Homeowner Comments:

* Question regarding the next workshop for the Fitness Center project

* Comments praising Ed Bock and congratulating Sandi Martin

The meeting adjourned at 3:45 p.m.

Upcoming events

All tickets for Cottonwood Palo Verde shows and events can be purchased at our Homeowner Services location.

Upcoming “TAD” Concerts

59th Street Bridge – Simon & Garfunkel – Tuesday, October 17

The Sedaka Legacy – Tuesday, November 3

A Tribute to Christmas – Tuesday, December 5

Halloween Party

If you really enjoy Halloween, then Cottonwood’s San Tan Ballroom is where you need to go on Saturday, October 28. Tickets are only $20 and are on sale now! The menu will consist of beef ribs, bat wings, chili station, harvest vegetables, salads, cheese platter and great desserts. Music will be by DJ Jamal. If you have some favorite tunes you’d like to hear, be sure to write them down and give them to Jamal when you get there. Doors open at 5:00 p.m., buffet from 5:30-6:30 p.m. and dancing from 6:30-9:30 p.m. We will have some great prizes for the best costumes. But don’t worry, you are not required to wear one!

Open House – Community Days (FREE)

We will still be holding our Open House this year on the second Saturday, October 14, in both the San Tan Ballroom and the Saguaro Room from 9:00 a.m. to noon. This event is especially good for all you new homeowners. Come see what Sun Lakes has to offer you in the way of clubs, organizations and classes of all kinds.

2nd annual Fun Walk for all Sun Lakers

Our 2nd annual Fun Walk will take place on Saturday, November 11, at the greenbelt across from the Cottonwood tennis courts. There were 140 walkers last year, but we’d love to have more. Like last year, there will be three different walking categories to accommodate everyone. We will be hosting a Pep Rally for all paid participants on Friday, November 10, in Cottonwood’s Saguaro Room the night before our walk. There will be hors d’oeuvre platters of cheese, fruit and vegetables along with cake. Everyone who signs up for the Fun Walk will receive a raffle ticket that night for some great door prizes. The cost is the same as last year – $20 per walker. You will also receive a t-Shirt with Fun Walk logo and a goodie bag. The profit from this event will be given to the Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation which helps everyone here at Sun Lakes. Applications are available at the Cottonwood Administrative Office. You can also download the application at www.cottonwoodpaloverdefoundation.org. The deadline for applications is Friday, October 20, 2017. For more information, call 384-4065 or 384-4066.

2nd annual Veterans Day Celebration (FREE)

Mark your calendars now for Friday, November 10, as we proudly honor our United States of America’s veterans. The event will start at 2:00 p.m. in the San Tan Ballroom. The East Valley Young Marines will be presenting the colors, music by bagpiper Ford Dudley, special guest speaker Julian Pickens and the singing of our beautiful national anthem by Dr. Maddy Paschal. Cookies, coffee and iced tea will be served. Please join us in acknowledging our brave men and women of this great country, who have kept and will continue to keep all of us safe and free.

Hamilton High Huskies Football Games (FREE)

It doesn’t feel like it, but it is football season again, and Hamilton High School would love to see as many of us who can go be there to cheer on the players. The only problem is that four out of the five games are over. You only have this one chance to see them here at home. The school bus will pick you up at the Cottonwood flagpole on FRIDAY, October 13, at 6:00 p.m. The ride to and from the game and your admission is FREE! Please sign up at Cottonwood’s Homeowner Services prior to the game date.

Christmas Golf Cart Parade and Show (FREE)

Christmas is just around the corner, and we wanted to give you all plenty of time to think about decorating your golf carts. As always, our Christmas Golf Cart Parade and Show is the first Friday of December, December 1. We will start at Palo Verde at 5:00 p.m. with FREE hot turkey soup, crackers and hot drinks. After the judging of the golf carts, singing a number of Christmas carols and watching Santa get his picture taken with all the little children and families, we head over to Cottonwood. We will be escorted by our dedicated men and women of the Sun Lakes Sheriff’s Posse. There you will receive FREE cookies, hot coffee, hot cocoa and hot apple cider. The Christmas Show will start at 7:00 p.m. Be sure to bring your cameras.

Cary Long – Top Comedian

Cary will be here in the San Tan Ballroom on Wednesday, November 8, 2017. Show time is 7:00 p.m. with doors opening at 6:00 p.m. with a no-host bar. Tickets are $15.00. Some of Cary’s television appearances include: The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, MTV’s 1/2 Hour Comedy Hour, An Evening at the Improv, the Arts & Entertainment Channel, Showtime Comedy Club Network, Showtime and Comic Strip Live, Fox Network. Cary’s act is full of everyday situations that we all experience. He combines accents, cultures and nationalities into a rib-tickling performance. If you like to laugh, he is very funny, clean and a must-see!

Ken Block

Ken will give his performance on Wednesday, January 24, 2018, in the San Tan Ballroom at 7:00 p.m. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. with a no-host bar. Ken Block has become one of the most versatile comic impressionists on the scene today. Each show contains over 100 impressions, spanning over 50 years of singers, comedians, politicians and show business luminaries. You will laugh, you will cry, but most of all, you will be entertained. Tickets are only $15 and worth every cent!

ReVoiced Concert – Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

ReVoiced will be appearing in the San Tan Ballroom on Friday, February 23, 2018, with the show starting at 7:00 p.m.; doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are $20. Their show is nonstop, high-energy. ReVoiced performs 100% live with zero instruments. They embody the full sound of a band, using only their five voices. They have crisp movements, tight harmonies, witty banter and powerful stage presence. Whether the moment calls for inspiration, emotion, excitement, motivation, side-splitting laughter or simply jaw-dropping entertainment, they will leave a lasting impression!

Annual Impersonators Show -Tickets go on sale, Thursday, November 9, 2017.

On Wednesday, March 7, 2018, starting at 7:00 p.m., the impersonators show will take the stage in our San Tan Ballroom. This year’s (2018) theme is called “New York, New York – What A Wonderful Town.” The impersonators will include Tony Bennett, Bobby Darin, Bette Midler and Barbra Streisand. What a great combination! As always, ticket will be $20. This show sells out pretty fast, so don’t wait too long.

Lion City 2 – Trunk Show

From now through October, Lion City 2 will have a Trunk Show in Cottonwood’s A-9 Phoenix Room from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (second Tuesday of each month). Bring a friend or neighbor and shop till you drop. Dates are September 12 and October 10.

Upcoming Food & Beverage Events:

Patio Dinner Dance PV – Saturday, October 7; $17 plus tax and gratuity

Oktoberfest PV – Friday, October 13; $14 plus tax and gratuity

Annual Pig Roast CW – Saturday, October 21; $35

Celebration of Golf PV – Tuesday, November 7; $60

Thanksgiving Buffet PV – Thursday, November 23; $36 plus tax and gratuity

FREE Skin Cancer Screening – Starting again in October

Dr. Joseph Allgeier of Radiant Complexions Dermatology Clinic will be conducting a FREE Skin Cancer Screening in Cottonwood’s Phoenix Room (A-9) from 8:00-11:00 a.m. on the second Wednesday of the month, starting this fall (October 11). All Sun Lakers are invited; no appointment needed. The doctor will see you on a first-come basis.

FREE Exercise Equipment Classes

Personal Trainer Deryk Garmanian and his assistant/homeowner Brenda Waara will be instructing, at no cost, a Weight Room and Equipment Orientation Class at the Ladies Fitness Center from noon to 1:00 p.m., for both men and women (at this time) on the following Wednesdays: October 18, November 15 and December 20. Please sign up at Homeowner Services. If there are fewer than four students, Deryk will cancel the class and contact those who have signed up.

Healthwaves Lab Screenings and Testing

Healthwaves will be available for testing in Cottonwood’s Paint Room (A-7) from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Monday, October 9, November 13 and December 11, 2017.

Rover’s Rest Stop

Mark your calendars and tell all your friends that Rover’s Rest Stop’s Meet & Greet Adoptions will be held on the second Saturday of each month (they will either be on the greenbelt in front of the Administration Office, on the greenbelt across from the Cottonwood tennis courts or in Cottonwood’s A-6 Dance Room) per weather conditions, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Here’s a great chance for you to bring home an adorable new family member. For more information, call 480-600-2828 and, remember, a little dog will be there waiting desperately for a place to call home.

Bicycle Repair in Cottonwood will return this fall!

In the fall, on Wednesdays, Two-Wheel Jones Bicycle Repair will be in Cottonwood’s east parking lot, next to the tennis courts, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Upcoming Traveling Tours Through “Free Spirit”

To book any of these trips, call Free Spirit Vacation at 480-926-5547 or email sue@freespiritvacations.com. Please remind them that you are a Cottonwood Palo Verde homeowner. Event information flyers can be found at Cottonwood’s Homeowner Services or Cottonwood Library.

2017

10/10-10/13 Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta

10/10-10/19 Cruise to Cuba

10/24-10/29 A Day in the Life of the Navajo

10/28 Verde Canyon Railroad

11/9 Sedona

11/15 Mystery Tour

11/20-11/24 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

11/21-11/24 Thanksgiving in San Diego

12/30 Rose Bowl Parade Family Getaway

12/30 Rose Bowl Parade Four-Day Getaway (includes volunteer opportunity)

12/31 Rose Bowl Parade Mini-Getaway