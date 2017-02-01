Mark O’Neill

The Sun Lakes Dance Party at Oakwood 2017 meets monthly from January to March on Wednesday evenings. The group dance lesson begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by open dance from 7:00- 9:30 p.m., casual dress. The dance is open to all in the Sun Lakes Community and others. Guests and newcomers are welcome.

Mark the dates: January 18, February 22 and March 22. The dance features the largest and nicest dance floor in the area, door prizes and a cash bar. Music is provided by Thaddeus Rose. Season admission is $27.50 per person if paid by July 1 and $35.00 per person after July 1, or $8.00 per person at the door.

For more information, contact Marie Boyes at 480-639-0107 or Rita Tanen at 303-350-7888 or email Sun-Lakes-Dance-Party@hotmail.com