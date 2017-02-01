February 2017, Clubs & Classes

Sun Lakes Dance Party at Oakwood 2017

The door prize winners from the December dance are from left to right: Rob Calhoun, Nancy Roger and Andrea Daily.

Mark O’Neill

The Sun Lakes Dance Party at Oakwood 2017 meets monthly from January to March on Wednesday evenings. The group dance lesson begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by open dance from 7:00- 9:30 p.m., casual dress. The dance is open to all in the Sun Lakes Community and others. Guests and newcomers are welcome.

Mark the dates: January 18, February 22 and March 22. The dance features the largest and nicest dance floor in the area, door prizes and a cash bar. Music is provided by Thaddeus Rose. Season admission is $27.50 per person if paid by July 1 and $35.00 per person after July 1, or $8.00 per person at the door.

For more information, contact Marie Boyes at 480-639-0107 or Rita Tanen at 303-350-7888 or email Sun-Lakes-Dance-Party@hotmail.com

