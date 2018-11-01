Sun Lakes Dance Party sponsored by the Fun Lakes Club

The Sun Lakes Dance Party, sponsored by the Fun Lakers Club, is held in the Cottonwood San Tan Ballroom, always on a Thursday.

Schedule: October 18, November 15, January 17, February 21, March 21 and April 11. Note: The Holiday Dinner/Dance on Saturday, December 15, is not included in season package/

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., dance lesson is at 6:30 p.m. and open dance is from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m.

Music is provided by Thaddeus Rose. Admission is $12/person at the door if you did not purchase the season package. Season package is $50/person, and this offer expires on October 18. Registration form for season package can be found online at http://www.funlakers.org.

Note: You do not need to be a member of the Fun Lakers Club to attend the dances.