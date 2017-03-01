Sun Lakes Democratic Club announces March meeting

Our next meeting will be on Monday, March 13, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the Navajo Room, Sun Lakes Country Club, 25601 E. Sun Lakes Blvd. Our speakers will be Rep. Mark Cardenas, Arizona Representative from LD 19, and Eric Ehst, E.D., Neighbors Who Care.

Rep. Cardenas will discuss what bills are being passed at the Arizona Legislature. Do you know if education is being funded or not? How about voter rights? and taxes? Rep. Mark Cardenas will address those issues along with pending congressional bills for Medicare and Social Security. Rep. Cardenas also works with the Alliance for Retired Americans whose mission is to advocate for seniors and the programs they need.

Eric Esht, Executive Director of Neighbors Who Care, an organization that assists the homebound, disabled and/or frail elderly in our community of Sun Lakes and South Chandler, will address how the organization functions and the award-winning service they provide.

The Sun Lakes Democratic Club collects non-perishable food items for Matthew’s Crossing Food Bank. Drop-off is in the west parking lot from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The club collected over 137 pounds of food in January, along with cash donations of $25.00.

All are welcome to attend the Sun Lakes Democratic Club meeting held the second Monday of the month. Light refreshments are served. For more information, call Dolly Loftin at 480-200-3322.