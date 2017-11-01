Sun Lakes Hikers begin 32nd season – all welcome to join the fun

Judith Kuse

The Sun Lakes Hiking Club (SLHC) is excited to welcome hikers of every skill level to its 2017-18 hiking season, which officially begins November 1, and also extends a special invitation to new-to-Sun Lakes hikers.

The club’s Fall Picnic and first meeting of the season will be held at Oasis Park in Sun Lakes, Phase 1, at noon on Friday, November 10. The picnic is open to all past and current members, as well as any Sun Lakes residents interested in joining.

The club provides plates, cutlery, iced tea and water and fried chicken. Attendees should bring a side dish, appetizer or dessert and serving utensils. If you prefer a beverage other than those provided, feel free to bring it, keeping in mind the picnic is alcohol-free. If you have them, bring folding chairs/bag chairs, as available seating isn’t sufficient for the turnout at this event. The first meeting of the season will be held immediately following the picnic.

The club requires that those interested in becoming members of SLHC participate in two hikes and obtain the hike leaders’ signatures for verification prior to application for membership. New hikers should start with a Mellow hike, and should contact the hike leader prior to the day of the hike. Information detailing the category of the hike, name and location of the hike, and the hike leader’s phone number can generally be found in each monthly edition of the Splash, and more specifics are available on the SLHC’s website at: https://www.meetup.com/Sun-Lakes-Hiking-Club/#upcoming.

SLHC hikers gather at the Cottonwood parking lot near the flagpole before each hike. The meeting time for all November hikes is 7:45 a.m., unless otherwise noted on the website.

For those returning members, please note that the Monday hike schedule has changed for the 2017-2018 season. The November hiking schedule follows. Again, be sure to check the website for more detailed descriptions of each hike and updated schedules.

Monday Hikes:

November 6 – Motivated: Romero Canyon, Tucson. early start 6:45 a.m.; Leader Doug Chirhart

Moderate: Wolf Creek Falls Trail, Prescott National Forest; Leader Stu Frost, 602-332-5676

Mellow: Deem Hills Circumference Trail, Phoenix; Leaders Ginny Metz, 480-895-1868, and Mike Josephson, 248-496-5369

November 13 – Moderate: Sunrise Mountain (out and back), McDowell Sonoran Preserve; Leader Marilyn Harkins, 480-883-7173

Mellow: Trails from Fraesfield Trailhead, Scottsdale, McDowell Sonoran Preserve North; Leaders Scott and Linda Metz, 480-339-0313

November 20 – Moderate Plus: Constellation/Willow Lake Loop, Prescott. early start 6:45 a.m; Leader Bud Tasch, 480-639-1325

Mellow: Cat Peak Loop in the Usery Mountain Regional Park; Leader Mike Josephson, 248-496-5369

November 27 – Motivated: Weaver’s Needle Crosscut Loop; Leader Marilyn Harkins, 480-883-7173

Moderate: TBD

Mellow: Lost Dog Wash and Ringtail Loop, Scottsdale, McDowell Sonoran Preserve South; Leader: Vicki Deken, 480-688-1771

Wednesday Hikes:

November 1 – Moderate: Dutchman Trail to Coffee Flats, Superstition Mountains at Peralta Trailhead; Leader Greg Jewell, 480-282-0061

November 8 – Moderate: AZ Trail south from Picketpost Trailhead near Superior; Leader Judy Mical, 480-883-8686

November 15 – Moderate: TBD

November 22 – Moderate: TBD

November 29 – Moderate: TBD