Sun Lakes Hiking Club – our season has begun!

Warren Wasescha

Nov. 1 kicked off the new season with a picnic, where we announced the location of our 2020 Special Hike Feb. 25-27. This time, we’re exploring the trails and sights of the Tucson area. If you have an interest, let Sherrie Conner know at sherriehike@gmail.com. It is always a great time. Spaces are limited. Come join us!

On Nov. 4, we started our hiking! DeEtte Faith led the Motivated hike at Yeager Canyon Loop Trail at Mingus Mountain near Cottonwood. Greg Jewell led the Moderate hike at Wild Horse Loop in the Tonto National Forest. And Cindy and Stan Krasucki led the Mellow hike at Granite Mountain in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve with a large and enthusiastic crowd. I’m told everyone was jazzed that our hikes had begun!

On Nov. 6, 17 new hikers were part of our new hiker orientation hike led by our president Stu Frost, while six hikers enjoyed a Moderate level hike at Jacob’s Crosscut Trail and Treasure Loop Trails in the Superstition Mountains.

Confirmed hikes as of this writing for December are as follows:

Dec. 2, the Motivated Hikers head to Tom’s Thumb in the McDowell Sonoran Preserve, and the Mellow Hikers explore Jacob’s Crosscut Trail in the Superstition Mountains.

Dec. 6, we have our monthly meeting from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Phoenix Room at Cottonwood Country Club, with latest updates on upcoming hikes.

Dec. 9, the Mellow Hikers head out to San Tan and Hedgehog Trails at San Tan Regional Park, and the Moderate Hikers explore Shaw Butte in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

Dec. 11, the Moderate Hikers explore Boulder Canyon near Canyon Lake in the Superstition Wilderness.

Dec. 16, the Motivated Hikers explore multiple trails on South Mountain, and the Mellow Hikers explore Dynamite Trail at San Tan Mountain.

Dec. 18, hikers of all experience levels hike the Oakwood Walking Paths followed by brunch.

And Dec. 31, we hike our annual New Year’s Eve “R-5” Hike at South Mountain. R-5 = Rugged Ridge Resolution Rock Ramble. This hike is done at a social pace for the purpose of making New Year’s Eve Resolutions at a special location within South Mountain, followed by a non-alcoholic champagne toast afterwards. You’ll be energized after experiencing this hiking club favorite.

Joining our club is a great way to enjoy nature with others while seeing parts of the Valley and beyond that you might not get to see otherwise. We are a friendly, inclusive group that welcomes all able-bodied hiking enthusiasts!

Check out our website at meetup.com/sun-lakes-hiking-club to view descriptions and times of our hikes. We hike Mondays and Wednesdays of each week from November through April.

Interested in getting more information about our club? Please contact our club president Stu Frost at LgFrosty1@gmail.com.