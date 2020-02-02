Sheila Barton

Many of you chose to play golf as a sport when you retired, as I did. When I started playing with the Sun Lakes Lady Niners at the Sun Lakes Country Club course, it started as a frustration, with balls flying everywhere except where I thought I was aiming, but it has slowly turned into an enjoyable walk in the park with friends. For me, the balls are still flying everywhere, but the good times outweigh the frustration.

The Sun Lakes Lady Niners had planned to announce the Club Champion and the Presidents Cup at their annual Christmas Party on Dec. 7, 2019. However, three of the winners were out of town, so they were awarded at the meeting on Jan. 14, 2020.

Five best scores of league play from January through November are used to determine the best net score for the Presidents Cup and best gross score for the Club Champion. Presidents Cup awards are given to first, second, and third place. The Club Championship award is given for the best overall score and in each flight.

And the winners are: Low Gross Overall Club Champion is Ann Hegney. Low Gross Flight 1 winner is Irene Anderson, Flight 2 winners are Joann Brown and Verla Matuschka, and Flight 3 winner is Roz Pederson. Low Net President’s Cup winners are Patrice Cox, Beverly Jur, and Liz Tollefsen. Congratulations to all the winners!

On Dec. 3, the game was low putts, and the winners were Irene Anderson in Flight 1 and Ruth Gregg in Flight 2. On Dec. 10, the game was poker hand, and the top two were Rosie Raisanen and Irene Anderson. On Dec. 17, the game of the day was low gross, and the winner in Flight 1 was Susan Geis, in Flight 2 it was Joann Brown, and in Flight 3 it was Sharon Fratiello. On Dec. 31, the game of the day was blind partners, and the first-place winners were Rosie Raisanen and Donna Sullivan, and the second-place winners were Joann Brown and Irene Anderson.

The Sun Lakes Lady Niners are always looking for new members. They are very supportive and welcoming to new members. Please consider coming out and hitting a ball and having a ball with them.