Sun Lakes Lady Niners honor winners

Verla Matuschka

Congratulations to the winners of this year’s two tournaments. The winners are as follows:

President’s Cup: 1st Betty Wainwright, 2nd Teri Nasett, 3rd Donna Sullivan

Club Championship: Overall Rosie Raisanen, Flight 1 Susan Geis, Flight 2 Joann Brown, Flight 3 Jackie Aagaard, Flight 4 Myrna Graves

Golf is winding down! The last day of league play will be May 30. Golfers are to bring snacks to share after golf that day. Remember, there is no general meeting in May!

Even though there is no league play during the summer, the Niners will still golf on Tuesdays. Sign the form on the bulletin board before Sunday noon and check in early for a tee time between 6:45 and 7:00 a.m. You are encouraged to participate with the Niners during the summer months, and you may find the group so much fun you will want to join and become a member in November when the new golf season begins. For more information during the summer regarding the Niners, please contact Phyllis Swanson at 480-883-3819.

Recent winning net scores:

3/07. Flight 1: Susan Geis 29, Joann Brown 30, Dottie Wodraska 33; Flight 2: Phyllis Swanson 28, Ruth Gregg 28, Laurel Cathey 31, Jackie Aagaard 31, Yvonne Manore 32

3/20. Flight 1: Joanne Brown 27, Rose Gallagher 28, Susan Geis 29, Jan Sykes 30; Flight 2: Jackie Aagaard 26, Jan Cobb 29, Liz Tollefsen 29, Phyllis Swanson 29, Yvonne 30, Nancy Peterson 31

Chip ins: Rose Gallagher on No. 1, Betty Wainwright on No. 2

3/28. Flight 1: Rose Gallagher 27, Betty Wainwright 29, Yvonne Manore 30, Fran Morolla 31, Verla Matuschka 31; Flight 2: Jackie Aagaard 31, Phyllis Swanson 32, Myrna Graves 33, Donna Sullivan 34, Liz Tollefsen 35, Nancy Peterson 35