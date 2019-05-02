Sun Lakes Lions Club annual Casino Night

Lion John Peterson

In late January, the Sun Lakes Lions Club hosted its annual Casino Night at the Sun Lakes Country Club. Over 400 guests were treated to a fun-filled night of gambling.

Assistance was provided by Harrah’s Ak Chin Resort and the Sun Lakes Lions Breakfast Club. After earning reward dollars, the participants then bid for several prizes, including television sets and golf outings.

Our club generated a profit of $7,514 which was then donated to Camp Tatiyee. The camp provides a week-long activities program for handicapped children each summer in the high country.