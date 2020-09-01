Front Page, September 2020

Sun Lakes Rangers Team Up to Provide Shoes for Chandler Youth

Chandler Police Department Sgt. McClimans

Chandler Police Department Officer Hansen

Left to right: Ranger Victoria Romero, Internal Affairs Officer Carlos Lozano, Neighborhood Resources Marketing and Special Events Coordinator Rori Minor, Company Commander Ron Buchett, and Executive Officer Scott Murdock display a sampling of shoes delivered to Chandler Neighborhood Resources.

Michael Berry

Dick’s Sporting Goods, the Arizona Rangers-Sun Lakes Company, and the Chandler Police Department teamed up to provide Chandler Neighborhood Resources 182 pairs of shoes for deserving children in our community.  Dick’s Sporting Goods is committed to partnering with the communities they serve, and the Arizona Rangers provide support for the youth and youth organizations throughout Arizona. If you would like more information about the Arizona Rangers-Sun Lakes Company, contact them at sunlakes.info@azrangers.gov.