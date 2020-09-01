Sun Lakes Rangers Team Up to Provide Shoes for Chandler Youth

Michael Berry

Dick’s Sporting Goods, the Arizona Rangers-Sun Lakes Company, and the Chandler Police Department teamed up to provide Chandler Neighborhood Resources 182 pairs of shoes for deserving children in our community. Dick’s Sporting Goods is committed to partnering with the communities they serve, and the Arizona Rangers provide support for the youth and youth organizations throughout Arizona. If you would like more information about the Arizona Rangers-Sun Lakes Company, contact them at sunlakes.info@azrangers.gov.