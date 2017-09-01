Sun Lakes resident receives numerous medals

Barbara Osterhoudt

Arizona State University Professor Emeritus Dr. Robert “Bob” Osterhoudt of 25223 S. Saddletree Drive, Sun Lakes, has finished second in the M75 (men 75-79 years of age) 80 meters high hurdles (the national silver medalist), second in the M75 weight throw (the national silver medalist) and third in the M75 hammer throw (the national bronze medalist) at the USATF National Masters Outdoor Championships held at Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, on July 13-16.

Professor Osterhoudt’s performance in the 80 meters high hurdles, 17.57 seconds, currently ranks him second in the United States and third in the world in the event.

Professor Osterhoudt is a U.S. Army veteran; has earned B.S. and M.S. degrees from Pennsylvania State University and a Ph.D. degree from the University of Illinois; has also taught at Lock Haven (Pennsylvania) State College, the State University of New York at Brockport and the University of Minnesota; was the founding editor of the Journal of the Philosophy of Sport; has been president of the International Association for the Philosophy of Sport; has published widely in national and international contexts (most notably, The Philosophy of Sport: An Overview and Sport as a Form of Human Fulfillment: An Organic Philosophy of Sport History); and served a Fulbright Fellowship at Semmelweis University in Budapest, Hungary.