Sun Lakes Rotary and Healing Vets present the Hooked on Healing Veterans Ride – Feb. 23

This rapidly-growing motorcycle ride raises funds that go to support our returning wounded veterans. One hundred percent of our ride proceeds go to the Phoenix program of Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a not-for-profit dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled, active military personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and team outings. Here in Arizona, the Phoenix program (chartered in 2013) has touched the lives of 173 disabled vets and currently serves the needs of 104 veterans and their families.

For just a $25.00 registration fee (plus $10.00 for a passenger), you will receive a free pancake breakfast and a generous Swag Bag crammed with goodies from our ride sponsors. Get those dusty boots shined up before heading out, courtesy of Brian and the folks at Black Sheep Boot Polish. A free BBQ lunch is provided by Desert Wind Harley-Davidson. Everyone registered for the ride is entered in the Poker Run, at which some lucky rider may qualify to win a brand-new Harley-Davidson bike valued at $25,000!

The ride route this year will provide scenic country riding. From Desert Wind Harley-Davidson, we’ll head east on #60 then south on #79 to the River Bottom Grill in Florence. Next, we’ll swing over to the Gallopin’ Goose Saloon and Grill in Coolidge. From there, we’ll take AZ #87 back to Desert Wind Harley-Davidson for a free lunch and entertainment!

Brad Perry from Brad’sBigAdventures.com will keep things running with the help of the popular C&W band Breakaway. We’ll keep you busy and entertained with a silent auction featuring thousands of dollars of premium items, lots of exhibitors and vendors, including C2Tactical with their firearms Simulator Experience. Win fun prizes in Project Healing Waters fly casting competition. Door prizes drawn by Brad all afternoon! And don’t miss the Glock raffle winner announcement and the Poker Run conclusion. One lucky rider or passenger may qualify to win a brand-new Harley-Davidson!

“I’m an Army Ranger and disabled veteran and was one of the first handful of people suffering from PTSD and severe physical disability to get help from Phoenix Project Healing Waters. You saved my life, quite literally. Like many others I considered committing suicide frequently, but not anymore. Since getting involved with other vets in the program and doing the fly tying, rod building and going on outings with other vets, I can manage my PTSD. The camaraderie of being with others who experienced the same trauma as me and who share their current challenges with me is the best. I now have more peace.”

Visit HealingVets.org or Facebook.com/healingvets page for updates to our ride and party. Don’t forget to like and share with all your Facebook friends. Register online for the ride and/or donate to the ride. For more information about volunteer opportunities or to become a sponsor, please contact Stan Kaufman at stan@healingvets.org or 701-238-2310.