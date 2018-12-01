Sun Lakes Table Tennis Club plans new season

SLTTC members gathered at the Oakwood Country Club dance studio to plan our new season. President June Wagner opened the meeting by giving a quick review of the past year’s accomplishments. Items for this agenda were disclosed. Negotiations for a larger venue continue, but no concrete results are yet available. Tournaments with visiting clubs and participation in the Arizona Senior are on the agenda. Bill Aichele has been organizing these events. June Wagner was re-elected president and Richard Nadler vice-president. Alan Behr is our treasurer and Dave Novikoff is our webmaster. Dave Zapatka is our publicity manager. Great thanks to all for offering their services and time.

Sun Lakes Table Tennis Club is open to all individuals who enjoy this sport. Dues are minimal, and play is on Thursday and Friday afternoons in the Oakwood Dance Studio. For more information, contact June Wagner at JuneWagner25@yahoo.com or 310-619-5008.