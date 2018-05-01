Synergy at its best

Elaine Kraemer, CWPV Foundation President

There’s nothing more powerful than working together to achieve great results! The recent collaboration of our Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation with the IronOaks Tennis Club is a prime example of this synergy.

The IronOaks Tennis Club held its annual charity dinner dance on March 9, 2018. The event provided an enjoyable evening for all in attendance as well as the opportunity to bid for wonderful, themed gift baskets plus service and vacation packages donated by local businesses. The raffles and silent auctions generated $5,700!

The Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation was pleased to support these fundraising efforts to benefit one of the most helpful and wide-reaching volunteer organizations that serves our older population in Sun Lakes, Neighbors Who Care! The CWPV Foundation pledged to match the first $5,000 in proceeds from the IOTC raffles. We are thrilled to announce that through our collaboration, the CWPV Foundation and the IOTC have just presented Neighbors Who Care with a check for $10,700!

Just as the CWPV Foundation becomes more involved in fundraising projects to promote the health, education and culture in the lives of Sun Lakers, it is expanding the ranks of its Board of Directors. We’d like to introduce our newest director and secretary, Cheryl Ravenscroft! Cheryl has lived in Sun Lakes since 1998 and brings years of experience as a secretary and office manager as well as a volunteer in several service organizations, including the Fiesta Bowl Women’s Committee. Cheryl’s biography, as well as those of our other directors, Elaine Kraemer, Richard Hawkes, Kelly Murray, Bob Rouleau and Bud Jensen, can be found on our website. Visit www.CottonwoodPaloVerdeFoundation.org. In the menu bar near the top of the Home page, click “About Us”’ then “Officers” and finally, “Biographies.” Our website also has a downloadable Grant Application to apply for financial assistance with projects that fall within the Mission Statement of the CWPV Foundation.

Don’t forget that you can contribute to the Cottonwood Palo Verde Foundation all year ‘round by designating the CWPV Foundation as your preferred charity when you shop on Amazon through www.Smile.Amazon.com and at Fry’s Food Stores with their Community Awards Program, www.frysfood.com/topic/new-community-rewards-program. Thank you for your continued support!

Happy Mother’s Day to all you Moms out there!