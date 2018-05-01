Table Tennis Club retains Shoot-Out trophy

David Zapatka

Sun Lakes fielded 12 table tennis players for the annual Ahwatukee – Sun Lakes Shoot Out. Three hours of exciting play from both clubs at all levels resulted in a Sun Lakes victory. Format for this year’s event was 24 doubles matches, best two games out of three to 11. The final result was Sun Lakes 17 – Ahwatukee 7. This win allowed SLTTC to keep the traveling trophy in Sun Lakes where it belongs. SLTTC players were Steve Chambers, Dave Novikoff, Dave Fletcher, Alan Behr, Rich Nadler, Dick Reed, Ken Nichols, Gerry Vogelsang, Doc Dockter, June Wagner, Larry Tucker and Bill Aichele. Congratulations, men and women! Many thanks go to SLTTC Club President June Wagner for hospitality and club Tournament Director Bill Aichele for organizing the event.

Following the full morning of play, Ahwatukee provided an outstanding lunch for all the players. In an atmosphere of fellowship, players from both clubs mixed together to play more doubles and enjoy Ahwatukee’s beautiful playing area.

For more information regarding SLTTC, contact club President June Wagner at 480-895-8205 or junewagner25@yahoo.com or go to our website at https://sites.google.com/site/sunlakestabletennisclub/home.