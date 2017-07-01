Take the Summer Reading Challenge

Build a better world through reading! Do you read at least 20 minutes a day? Would you like to get rewarded just for reading? Come to the Ed Robson Branch Library to sign up for the summer reading challenge, going on now until August 1, 2017! We’re encouraging people of all ages to read at least 20 minutes a day to keep your mind active. The challenge is completely free and you will earn a coupon for Chipotle, a free book (of your choice) and entry into prize drawings! Or are you thinking, I love to read but I really don’t need a free book or care about that other stuff… Well, come to the library anyway! Come let us know you’re reading and you can choose to donate your free book to a child in need, who would love and could use a new book! You can help Build a Better World just by doing something you enjoy…reading! Register for free at https://maricopacountyreads.org/ or just come into the Ed Robson Branch Library at 9330 E. Riggs Rd. Sun Lakes, AZ 85248.