The Desert Navy Club Meeting Notice

Richard Volpe

The Desert Navy Club welcomes all at our monthly meetings throughout the 2020 new year. Our meetings are held on the third Friday of each month in the Lakeview Room, which is located on the main floor of SunBird Community Center. Meetings are held from September through May and are short in duration, with lunch always an option. Lunch typically is made available to our club members following each meeting in the Horizon Room, a restaurant located in the same facility as the Lakeview Room.

At this upcoming meeting we’re planning on having the return of “Soldier’s Best Friend.” This organization provides a program providing the pairing of rescue dogs with military veterans living with combat-related post traumatic disorders. Training a military member paired with a rescue dog takes approximately six to nine months, and throughout their program, the dog lives with the veteran. There is no cost to the veteran for any of this.

Navy, Marine, Coast Guard, and Merchant Marine veterans are always welcome at all of our meetings. If you have any questions or are looking for any additional information, please feel free to contact Rich at 480-802-2532.