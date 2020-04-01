The Foundation Grants $3,000 to Creative Engagement Partners

Linda Caton

The Greater Sun Lakes Community Foundation, d/b/a “The Foundation,” was pleased to present a check in the amount of $3,000 to Creative Engagement Partners. The check was presented to Wayne Mangold, Chairman of Creative Engagement Partners.

The grant will be used to fund new programs for the memory café and scholarship families needing the financial support for the music therapy program at Creative Engagement Partners. Families affected with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s will receive support, increasing the quality of life for both the caregivers and care receivers.

The Foundation was established to enhance the quality of life for the older population in the East Valley, including Sun Lakes residents, in the areas of health, education, and culture.

The Foundation is not affiliated with any HOAs.