The Hallelujah Girls take the stage this July

The very talented cast for The Hallelujah Girls has been selected to bring this amazingly funny play to life on the San Tan Ballroom stage. The show will start with a 2:00 p.m. matinee on Sunday, July 23. The play will be dark on Monday and Tuesday and will start again on Wednesday through Saturday, July 26, 27, 28 and 29 with 7:00 p.m. shows. Tickets are only $16 and can be purchased either on line at www.slctinfo.com or purchase them in person starting Wednesday, July 5. Tickets will be sold from 10:00 to 1:00 p.m. every Wednesday at Cottonwood’s Saguaro Room and every Thursday in Oakwood’s Lobby. For more information regarding tickets, call 480-382-6290.

Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place at SPA-DEE-DAH, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gather every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on with it now! But Sugar Lee, their high-spirited, determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated. Carlene’s given up on romance, having buried three husbands. Nita’s a nervous wreck from running interference between her problematic son and his probation officer. Mavis’ marriage is so stagnant she’s wondering how she can fake her own death to get out of it. And sweet, simple Crystal entertains them all, singing Christmas carols with her own hilarious lyrics. The comic tension mounts when a sexy ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her. By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “HALLELUJAH”!!