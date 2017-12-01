The Music of Christmas

Doug Ross, Director of Promotion, Sun Lakes Community Church

Linda Yarbrough, Director of Music Ministries at Sun Lakes Community Church, will lead the Sanctuary Choir in a special musical, “Light and Life,” on Sunday, December 17, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. The Sanctuary will be decorated with Christmas banners that help tell the Christmas story – the message of Hope, Light, Life, Peace, Power and Love.

“Music always brings us together,” said Pastor Jerry McGhee, “and Christmas music helps us focus on that which is most important – helping us focus on the birth of Jesus Christ, the most important gift of all. Jesus was God’s gift to the world. ‘Light and Life,’ masterfully directed by Linda, blends old Christmas carols we all know with new songs that will set your heart singing as Christmas approaches.”

This musical is a superb blending of best-loved carols, traditional texts with new melodies and fresh original songs written especially for senior adult choirs. There will be a chronological re-telling of the Christmas story with a Christmas message interspersed throughout by Pastor Jerry McGhee. Instead of his usual sermon, his remarks will be blended in with this special musical presentation.

Sun Lakes Community Church meets in the Sun Lakes Chapel. The public is cordially invited to this special Christmas service as we celebrate the birth of Christ. The Sun Lakes Chapel is located across from the Sun Lakes Country Club. More information is available by calling the church office at 480-895-9147. Please come and celebrate with us the Christmas Story of the birth of Christ! We would love to have you. v